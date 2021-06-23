New Delhi: In an initiative that will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, domestic airline IndiGo has announced 10 per cent discount from today onwards to all passengers who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, the airline said the discount would be given on base fare and only “limited inventory” is available under this offer. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's 'Pre-submission' Meeting For Covaxin EUL With WHO Today. Why is it Crucial?

“The offer is only available to vaccinated passengers aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a (at least one dose of) COVID-19 vaccine in the country,” the statement added.

Travellers who avail the discount will have to furnish a vaccination certificate at the airport check-in counter and the boarding gate. The vaccination certificates are issued by the Union Health Ministry after beneficiaries have taken atleast the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. (READ: How to Download Vaccination Certificate Via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN)

“Alternately, they can display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate,” it added.

How to book your ticket with the discount:

Step 1: Passengers will be required to choose the Vaxi Fare option while entering their arrival and departure destination

Step 2: Choose the dose you have taken, first or second

Step 3: Select your onward and return flight option and continue

Step 4: Provide a valid beneficiary reference ID

Step 5: The Vaxi Fare will be applied before the payment is done

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “Being the largest airline in the country, we feel it is our responsibility to contribute to the national vaccination drive, by encouraging more people towards this common goal.”

During April and May, India had been badly hit by the coronavirus infection’s second wave, which is receding currently. Several states have been complaining about the COVID-19 vaccine shortage for the last couple of months.