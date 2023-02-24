Home

Business

IndiGo, Go First Offering Cheaper Flight Tickets. Check Prices, Other Details Here

IndiGo, Go First Offering Cheaper Flight Tickets. Check Prices, Other Details Here

IndiGo and Go First are offering pocket-friendly flight tickets for domestic and international routes. Both the airlines said the bookings are open till the end of today (Friday, February 24).

IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 2,093. (Representational Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Are you saving office leaves to go on vacation? If not, then now is the time to plan your trip as IndiGo and Go First have announced special pocket-friendly fares. The two airlines released flight tickets at discounted prices for domestic and international routes. Both the airlines – IndiGo and Go First – said the bookings are open till the end of today (Friday, February 24).

Go First is offering flight ticket deals at just Rs 1,199 for domestic and Rs 6,139 for international. “Hop on-board the #FabFebSale and experience the time of your life. Plan not just a trip but trips and turn all your travel desires into realitttyBooking Period: Until 24th February, 2023. Travel Period: 12th March – 30th September, 2023. Book now – https://bit.ly/3XLrzOn,” Go First tweeted.

You may like to read

Go First, however, said the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings. “The standard terms and conditions of cancellation will be applicableSeats are subject to availability at the time of bookings and on first cum first served availability basis,” Go First said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting from Rs 2,093. The special offer is available for the travel period of March 13 to October 13. “Sale alert! Domestic fares starting at Rs 2,093. Hurry, book before 25-Feb-23 for travel between 13-March-23 and 13-October-23. Book now http://bit.ly/3ImPNsO #goIndiGo #Sale,” IndiGo said

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.