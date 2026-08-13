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IndiGo announces ‘Happy Independence Day Sale’, offers up to 20 percent off on flight bookings

As part of the sale, IndiGo BluChip members can earn up to 20,000 IndiGo BluChips on IndiGoStretch bookings made through IndiGo’s direct channels, for travel between 24 August and 30 September 2026.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 13, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
Indigo Flights News (Image goindigo.in)
Indigo flight

New Delhi: National carrier IndiGo has announced a special ‘Happy Independence Day Sale,’ offering customers up to 20 percent off on base fares across its domestic and international network. It is important to note that the offer is valid on non-stop flight bookings made between 13 August and 16 August 2026, for travel between 16 August 2026 and 31 October 2026.

How to avail:

To avail the offer, the customers must book at least 3 days in advance and apply the promo code “INDIGO80” while booking through IndiGo website (www.goindigo.in), mobile application, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai, or through select travel partner websites and apps.

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Here are some of the key details:

  • Alongside discounted fares, customers can also enjoy attractive discounts on a range of ancillary products and services.
  • These include up to 20 percent off on 6E Eats, Fast Forward, 6E Seats, and Fare Hold starting at INR 20, and IndiGo UpFront upgrades from INR 999.
  • Fare Hold and UpFront offers are available exclusively on bookings made through IndiGo’s direct channels.
  • As part of the sale, IndiGo BluChip members can earn up to 20,000 IndiGo BluChips on IndiGoStretch bookings made through IndiGo’s direct channels, for travel between 24 August and 30 September 2026.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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