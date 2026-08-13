IndiGo announces ‘Happy Independence Day Sale’, offers up to 20 percent off on flight bookings

As part of the sale, IndiGo BluChip members can earn up to 20,000 IndiGo BluChips on IndiGoStretch bookings made through IndiGo’s direct channels, for travel between 24 August and 30 September 2026.

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Indigo flight

New Delhi: National carrier IndiGo has announced a special ‘Happy Independence Day Sale,’ offering customers up to 20 percent off on base fares across its domestic and international network. It is important to note that the offer is valid on non-stop flight bookings made between 13 August and 16 August 2026, for travel between 16 August 2026 and 31 October 2026.

How to avail:

To avail the offer, the customers must book at least 3 days in advance and apply the promo code “INDIGO80” while booking through IndiGo website (www.goindigo.in), mobile application, AI-powered assistant 6Eskai, or through select travel partner websites and apps.

Here are some of the key details: