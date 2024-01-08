IndiGo Hikes Seat-Selection Charge to Rs 2000 in Select Categories | Check Key Details Here

Home

New Delhi: Indigo, India’s largest carrier, has announced the withdrawal of fuel charge effective January 04, 2024. The company has increased the seat-selection charges by increasing its ancillary charges for seat selection. The decision is seen as Indigo’s efforts to adapt to market dynamics. The revision in seat-selection charges is marked by the introduction of a new pricing structure, with some seats now priced at Rs 2000.

Notably, the change in the prices has been reflected on the Indigo’s booking engine since late last week, and the updated charges are now visible on its official website.

Indigo New Seat Price: Key Details

Indigo marks some seats as “XL”, offering extra legroom or, in the case of first-row seats, convenience during deplaning.

However, there is no change in service for these seats.

In case of 180 or 186 seats in the A320/A320neo aircraft – which form the majority of its fleet, there are 18 seats which are sold as XL seats.

Not all XL seats are sold at ₹2000, with the rates varying between ₹1400 to ₹2000.

The prices for seat selection previously ranged from ₹150 to ₹1500, the recent adjustments now extend the range to ₹150 to ₹2000.

Free seats are still available for booking, mainly situated in the middle towards the rear of the aircraft.

For rows 2 and 3 on the Airbus fleet, the seat selection charges have gone down from ₹450 to ₹400.

On the A320s, the charges for row 11 and 14 to 20 have gone up from ₹250 for an aisle or window seat to ₹400, even for middle seats which were earlier available for ₹150.

According to a Hindustan Times report, IndiGo reported an ancillary revenue of Rs 1551 crores in the last quarter. This includes seat selection, meal selection as well as other combinations, which are available for sale.

