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IndiGo hikes ticket prices due to fuel supply crisis, Will be effective from this date

IndiGo hikes ticket prices due to fuel supply crisis, Will be effective from this date

In a statement, IndiGo affirmed that the company will continuously monitor the prevailing situation.

IndiGo- File image

New Delhi: IndiGo, one of the country’s largest airlines, has made a major announcement for its passengers. The company is set to implement a new fuel surcharge on both domestic and international flights, effective March 14, 2026. Consequently, passengers making new bookings may have to pay higher fares compared to previous rates.

New fuel surcharge to be effective from March 14

According to the airline, an additional fuel charge will be added to all new ticket bookings starting at 12:01 AM on March 14, 2026. This fee has been determined based on specific routes. Passengers traveling within India will be required to pay an additional charge of approximately Rs 425 per sector. The same fee will also apply to destinations within the Indian subcontinent. For flights to the Middle East, this charge has been set at around Rs 900, while passengers traveling to Southeast Asia and China may have to pay up to Rs 1,800. For passengers traveling to Europe, this fee could reach approximately Rs 2,300 per sector.

Sharp surge in fuel prices

The primary reason behind this decision by the airline is the rapid increase in aviation fuel prices. Rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia have led to a sharp surge in the prices of crude oil and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF). According to international data, jet fuel prices have risen by over 85 percent in certain regions. Since aviation fuel constitutes a significant portion of an airline’s operating costs, any increase in its price has a direct impact on ticket fares.

IndiGo follows Air India

Just a few days ago, the Air India Group announced the implementation of a similar fuel surcharge. Now, IndiGo’s decision makes it clear that the pressure of rising costs is impacting the entire aviation industry. The airlines state that this measure has been taken to offset the sudden surge in operating costs.

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IndiGo to monitor the situation

In a statement, IndiGo affirmed that the company will continuously monitor the prevailing situation. Should fuel prices fluctuate, further adjustments to the fuel surcharge may be made in the future. For the time being, this decision will have a direct impact on passengers’ wallets, as the total cost of tickets for new bookings is likely to be higher than before.

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