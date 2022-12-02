IndiGo in Collaboration With DGCA Launch ‘Digital e-logbook’ For Pilots

The e-logbook will provide direct flight data transfer service to pilots from IndiGo systems to eGCA logbooks from Thursday.

Owing to this automated process, the flying hours entered in eGCA e-logbook will have consistency of data and format for all the stakeholders, which will increase safety and efficiency in operations. This will also offer real time availability of flying hours data for pilots in compliance with rule 67A of Aircraft rules, and enable data accuracy and timely submission of issuance, renewals, and endorsement of licenses by removal of multilayer data validation. This process will allow pilots to devote more time towards their skill enhancement and improve quality of life by freeing up time required for work manual log filling.

Captain Ashim Mitra, Senior Vice President, Flight Operations, IndiGo said, “We are proud to partner with DGCA to become the country’s first airline to introduce Digital e-logbook, taking a leap towards digitalisation in Indian aviation. This initiative is the beginning of a new era to enhance operational efficiency and easing of complexity and workload for pilots. This step is in line with the Government’s vision of ‘e-Governance and Digital India’ and our philosophy of providing a hassle-free experience to our pilots.

“I would like to extend a big thanks to the training team which under the guidance and leadership of Capt Rajiv Singh has been working relentlessly. I would also like to thank DGCA, the team of eGCA, and TCS for turning this into a reality and to all the leadership pilots and e-logbook verifiers for their immense contribution.”

With its fleet of over 280 aircraft, the Indigo airline is operating over 1,600 daily flights and connecting 75 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.