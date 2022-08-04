New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday announced it would disembark passengers from three doors of the plane, allowing the flyers to quickly get off the aircraft. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta told reporters at the Delhi airport that the three-point disembarkation will allow the airline to save five-six minutes, leading to quicker turnaround of planes. “The new three-point disembarkation process will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process,” the airline said in an statement.Also Read - Go First Flight G8911 To Chandigarh Diverted To Ahmedabad After Bird Hit

The disembarkation process will be implemented on IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleet, which currently has 181 Airbus A-320 and 65 Airbus A-321 aircraft in the fleet. Also Read - Video Shows Go First Car Under IndiGo Plane At Delhi Airport; Collision Narrowly Averted | WATCH

“It generally takes 13-14 minutes to disembark an A321 aircraft with two-point disembarkation. With three point disembarkation, it will take just seven-eight minutes to let all passengers get off the plane,” he noted. Also Read - Big Relief For Flyers, Airlines Not to Charge Additional Amount For Issuing Boarding Passes At Airport

The CEO said IndiGo will initially implement three-point disembarkation at three cities: Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Gradually, the airline will expand it to all the stations, Dutta added.

IndiGo celebrated its 16th anniversary on Thursday.

IndiGo is India’s largest passenger airline with a market share of 56.9 per cent as of June 2022. Since its inception in August 2006, it grew from a carrier with one plane to a fleet of 279 aircraft today. It has a total destination count of 97 with 74 domestic destinations and 25 International.