New Delhi: The ongoing Vande Bharat Mission has opened up the untapped central Asian market in front of the Indian airlines and now they are planning to spread their flight networks to countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan etc as there is a good market. Also Read - International Flights: Emirates to Operate Repatriation Flights to India Till Aug 31

Indian airlines rarely flew to these countries before. Now that these routes have been explored under the Vande Bharat Mission where Indians stranded in these countries have been flown back home in Indian airlines, the airlines see a great prospect. For example, if one wants to go to Tashkent, there are no Indian options. Air Astana, Vistara, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Etihad, Lufthansa are the only flights connecting Delhi to Tashkent. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6 From Sept 1: Air India Releases Its Complete List of Flights

During the last few weeks, IndiGo has operated passenger charter flights and cargo charter flights to countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, its Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said. Also Read - Air Travel Latest Update: Flight Ticket Prices May Increase From September, Here's Why

“The last couple of weeks have given us a great learning on the potential of these markets, which were kind of unexplored from our point of view so far,” Kumar said at a webinar titled ‘The Way Forward for Developing India-Central Asia Air Corridor’ that was organised by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

“I think we will be able to build up some kind of portfolio of routes and network into these markets going forward in the next few months’ time,” he added.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are part of Central Asia. India has never operated scheduled international flights to Central Asia or Russia.

Talking about the charter flights operated to Russia and the Central Asian countries amid the pandemic, Kumar said, “We were quite surprised with the potential of the market because one-way the flight is going full load and on the other way it is coming empty and despite that, we were able to cover all our operational costs from both ends,” he added.

While scheduled international passenger flight services remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special international flights have been operating with the permission of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

(With PTI Inputs)