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IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, strengthening India-China travel and trade connectivity

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, strengthening India-China travel and trade connectivity

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, enhancing India-China connectivity, boosting trade, and offering faster, seamless travel options for business and leisure passengers.

IndiGo Kolkata Shanghai flight

IndiGo today launched non-stop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai. The flight takes passengers between India and China without stopovers, making travel times shorter. First flight under the route launched took off from Kolkata at 9:45 PM and will arrive in Shanghai early morning on March 30. Return flights from Shanghai arrive in Kolkata the same day. Daily flights between Kolkata and Shanghai will operate with IndiGo’s fleet of fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft. These are IndiGo’s first flights between Kolkata and China.

India’s largest airline will operate flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, 2026.

“The airline is all set to introduce direct flights between Shanghai and Kolkata. With the launch of this flight, we will be able to better serve the demand from the growing traffic of business and leisure travelers flying between India and China,” said Ronojoy Mukherjee, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

Increase air connectivity between India and China

Analysts say the Kolkata-Shanghai route will help improve air connectivity between India and China. This will boost trade and travel between the two Asian giants. Shanghai is a major financial center of the world and attracts businesses from India. Many Indian exporters sell textiles, leather products, processed food, fish, and seafood in Shanghai.

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West Bengal trades with many countries including China. IndiGo hopes to serve the state’s demand for better business travel options and quicker cargo transportation with this route. Tourists flying to China can also use this route to reach East Asia.

International air travel demand is rising

The number of passengers traveling by air between India and China has increased over the past few years. International travel has started to normalize between the two countries following years of restrictions.

The demand for such international routes has airlines opening new routes between the two countries. IndiGo also plans to expand its international network in the coming years. Currently, the airline operates flights to Guangzhou in China.

New route will help flyers from across India

Passengers from across India can take advantage of flights to Shanghai. Kolkata is well connected to the rest of India with IndiGo’s vast domestic flight network. Industry experts add that more direct flight routes like this will help India become a more significant player in the international aviation.

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