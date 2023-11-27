Home

IndiGo Launches AI Chatbot For Ticket Booking And Queries; Here’s How To Use

With this breakthrough, IndiGo becomes among the first few airlines in the region to harness cutting-edge AI technology to enhance travellers' experiences.

The AI chatbot was developed in-house by IndiGo's digital team in collaboration with Microsoft (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines has launched an AI chatbot named 6Eskai, which uses GPT-4 technology to interact with customers in 10 languages. The chatbot can also book tickets across the entire IndiGo network, making it the first of its kind. The AI chatbot was developed in-house by IndiGo’s digital team in collaboration with Microsoft, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

IndiGo Becomes Among First Few Airlines

“Early results from the soft launch indicate a remarkable 75 per cent reduction in customer service agent workload, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the bot,” said the spokesperson.

“The AI bot boasts an impressive 1.7 trillion parameters, allowing it to answer a diverse range of commonly asked questions with ease. IndiGo’s team of data scientists has done thorough research on generative pretrained transformers (GPT) and programmed the bot using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, respond to emotions, and even infuse humour into interactions, ensuring a more engaging and entertaining experience for its passengers,” said the spokesperson.

6ESkai Capable Of Performing Wide Range Of Tasks

The spokesperson further said that 6ESkai is capable of performing a wide range of tasks, including booking tickets, applying promotional discounts, booking addons, performing web check-ins, helping in seat selection, planning trips, answering FAQs, and connecting customers with an agent. Moreover, the bot is not only capable of understanding written or typed language but also verbal instructions using speech-to-text models.

Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President of Ifly and Customer Experience at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience.”

“This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo’s dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services,” said Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies)

