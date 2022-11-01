Indigo News: National carrier Indigo has launched directs flights between Indore-Chandigarh with an aim to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations. The launch event was graced by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other eminent dignitaries from Indore.Also Read - Airline Pilot Wins Heart Of ‘FAN’ In Context Of India-South Africa T20 World Cup Match | Details Inside
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh.
Market leader IndiGo will operate almost half of the total flights this winter at 10,085 flights per week, which is still 1.54% lesser than last winter.
The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India's cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience."
Indore-Chandigarh: Why Both These Cities Are Must-Visit Places?
- Indore and Chandigarh are smart cities and hold historical importance and have many tourist attractions.
- Indore is the heart of India as it is in the center of the territory that boasts grandeur, history, growth, and modernity.
- It is the largest city in Madhya Pradesh that has a unique convergence of nature, and historical & contemporary structures all mixed into one.
- It is the perfect amalgamation of architectural sophistication and industrial progress.
- On the other hand, Chandigarh is one of the modern cities of India designed by the French architect Le Carbusier.
- The city is named after the “Chandi Mandir” temple situated near the city.
- Chandi is the goddess of power; whereas garh means a dwelling place, translating into “dwelling place of the goddess Chandi.”
- Chandigarh is an ideal tourist destination offering a man-made, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, Rose Garden and the architectural spectacle, the Capitol Complex.
- Chandigarh is situated on the foothills of the Shivalik range making the mountains easily accessible from there.