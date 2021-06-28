New Delhi: Domestic flyers listen up, Indian airline major IndiGo has announced a mega discount on flights booked in the remaining days of the current month. The low-fare ‘Monsoon Sale’ has already started on June 25 and will continue till 23:59 hours on June 30. The offer is available for travellers flying between August 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022. Also Read - IndiGo to Give 10% Discount on Flight Fares From Today to Vaccinated Passengers | Steps to Book Ticket

Airfares for flights booked for this travel period will begin at a price as low as Rs.998. Moreover, IndiGo has also mentioned that pre-book 6E add-ons on the flight tickets will start at Rs 99, allowing customers to make unlimited changes with no change fee included. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

“InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo”) is offering to its customers booking IndiGo operated non-stop domestic flights between 12:01 hours on June 25, 2021 and 23:59 hours on June 30, 2021 (“Offer Period”) on all booking platforms, discounted fares starting from Rs.998 for such flights and the option to avail of special flat prices on certain add-on services as set out herein (“Offer”),” IndiGo stated.

It must be noted that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and it is “non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable”.

IndiGo Monsoon Sale: 6E Add-on Offer

The airline is also offering flat prices on select Add-ons to the flight bookings availed through the sale. Here are the details:

6E ADD-ON Offer Price Pre-book seat Starting rate INR 99 Fast Forward INR 149 XL seat INR 799

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced a 10% discount for all passengers who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative by the Indian airline was taken in an attempt to boost the ongoing vaccination drive. In a statement, the airline said the discount would be given on base fare and only “limited inventory” is available under this offer.

Travellers who avail the discount will have to furnish a vaccination certificate at the airport check-in counter and the boarding gate. The vaccination certificates are issued by the Union Health Ministry after beneficiaries have taken one or both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.