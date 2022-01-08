New Delhi: Domestic carrier IndiGo airlines has come up with a ‘Plan B’ for passengers whose travel plans were derailed this weekend due to cancelled or rescheduling of flights for various reasons. The airline has notified the passengers that if the flight was cancelled or rescheduled from Indigo’s end, they don’t need to worry. “We have Plan B for you! With Plan B, you can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process the refund, at no additional cost,” said IndiGo on its official webiste.Also Read - Good News For Andaman Visitors: IndiGo to Start Delhi-Port Blair Flights From THIS Date

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the airlines urged the passengers to not wait in the queue, for any cancelled or rescheduled flight for more than 2 hours. "It said that owing to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions and changes in the weather, our flight operations might get impacted. Passengers will be notified on their registered contact number for any changes or cancellations," it said.

It also asked the passengers to ensure that their contact details are updated with so that they don;t miss out on any important communication.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Do not wait in queue, for any cancelled/rescheduled flight for more than 2 hrs visit- https://t.co/evofgYvfrV, all the options available on Plan B are same that are offered at our contact center.

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 5, 2022

The airline further informed that “Once Plan B is availed, any further change or cancellation would be on chargeable basis as per Indigo T&C.”

The carrier also notified about the travel advisory to passengers individually on Twitter whose plans were impacted due to poor weather consitins in Jaipur, Tamil Nadu, Srinagar and Varanasi.