New Delhi: IndiGo's services were hit on Tuesday at Goa airport after staff at subsidiary Agile Airport Services Pvt Ltd, went on a strike. According to the reports, the low-cost airline has reportedly re-scheduled departures from the airport in the state.

Later, the airline released a statement and said that employees of Agile "have always received their salaries on time. We have not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last year."

"Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for Apr 2021. We want to reiterate our continued commitment to employee welfare and well-being."

The airline added that flights are operating on schedule after ‘a slight delay.’

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on-time travel experience for our passengers,” the airline added.