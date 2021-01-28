New Delhi: Indigo Paints, backed by Sequoia Capital, whose initial public offering (IPO) attracted a strong subscription of 117 per cent last week, is likely to finalise allotment of shares on Thursday (January 28). During the three-day bidding process, the Indigo Paints IPO received a rave response from the stock market investors and was subscribed 117.02 times. It received bids for 64.58 crore shares against an offer size of 55.18 lakh shares. The shares of Indigo Paints are expected to be listed just a day after the Union Budget 2021 on February 2 (Tuesday). Also Read - IndiGo Paints IPO: Launch Date, Issue Price | All You Need To Know

And if you are one of them who have applied for this lottery, then you will be definitely looking for the Indigo Paints IPO Allotment status. People who have placed their bids for Indigo Paints issue can check their subscription status on the registrar’s website–from Link Intime India, a SEBI-registered entity responsible for the IPO allotment and refund processing, and also by logging in at the official BSE and NSE website.

Also Read - Happiest Minds Technologies Makes Bumper Market Debut, Lists At 111% Premium Over Issue Price

Here’s a step by step guide for checking Indigo Paints IPO Share Allotment Status: Also Read - Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to Open IPO With Share Price of Rs 36-37 on December 2

* Firstly, one needs to log in at the official BSE website– bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or NSE website —www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

* After logging into the BSE website, select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select ‘Indigo Paints’

* Next you need to enter you IPO application number and PAN number and click ‘Search’

*And then, your Indigo Paints IPO allotment status will be displayed on your screen if the Indigo Paints shares are allotted against your application.

To check your Indigo Paints IPO allotment status by logging in at the official registrar company’s (Link Intime India Private Ltd) website —one needs to visit kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

* After logging in at kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/, one needs to click on ‘Company selection’ and click on ‘Indigo Paints IPO.’

*Once you select the company, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or client ID

* In the next step, one needs to enter the captcha code and click ‘submit’ and your status will be displayed if the shares have been alloted against your application.