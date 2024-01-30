Home

IndiGo Plane Flies Off For Baku WITHOUT ATC Clearance, Then THIS Happens

An IndiGo plane headed for Baku, the Capital of Azerbaijan, took off without ATC clearances on January 29.

Indigo has said that appropriate action will be taken as necessary. (Representational image/File)

IndiGo Plane To Baku: Imagine a scenario in which you are riding public transport and the vehicle operator, whether a bus driver or train pilot starts moving on without any green signal. What do you see? A potential disaster, isn’t it?

This is what happened with an IndiGo plane headed for Baku, the Capital of Azerbaijan, which took off without ATC clearances at around 7:38 p.m. on January 29.

Yes, it’s true going by the reports. The incident took place on Monday following which the aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grounded a pilot for allegedly taking off the Baku-bound IndiGo plane without Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) clearances.

“The Baku-bound IndiGo plane took off without ATC clearances,” said the DGCA adding, “The DGCA has begun an investigation where an IndiGo plane from Delhi to Baku has taken off without ATC clearances.”

“The indigo pilot of 6E-1803 has been off duty till the investigation,” said a senior DGCA official.

“The pilots of IndiGo’s January 29, 2024, Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) have been removed from flying duty as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) investigates whether they took off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance,” they added.

Meanwhile, Indigo has said that appropriate action will be taken as necessary.

“With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, there is some confusion about the day and date of the said incident as some say it was 29 January while some say it happened on 28 January. Maybe it was the superseding period of the two dates!

Let’s wait till the investigation reports.

