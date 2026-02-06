Home

IndiGo plane with 210 passengers makes safe landing in Mumbai following landing gear malfunction

The aviation ministry has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three new airlines.

the aircraft landed safely, and there were no reports of any injuries or damage. (File)

New Delhi: A tense situation unfolded at Mumbai airport on Friday, 06 February 2026, when an IndiGo aircraft experienced a technical malfunction during landing. Fortunately, thanks to the quick thinking of the pilots, the aircraft landed safely, and there were no reports of any injuries or damage. According to sources, the incident involved IndiGo flight number 6E2157, carrying over 210 passengers. The aircraft was an A321neo.

Problem with landing gear lever

During the critical landing phase, a problem arose with the aircraft’s landing gear lever. Sources said that the system’s ‘automatic mode’ was not working. Due to this technical glitch, the pilots had to use the ‘manual mode’ to safely deploy the landing gear and complete the landing.

Flights resume

The aircraft landed safely at Mumbai Airport. After landing, the technical team investigated and rectified the problem. According to sources, after the repairs, the aircraft operated its other scheduled flights later in the day. ​​Currently, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has not issued any official statement regarding this incident.

Bomb and hijacking threat

A few days back, an Indigo flight from Kuwait to Delhi received a bomb threat, after which it was diverted to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where it made an emergency landing. The threat was found written on a tissue paper, warning of a hijacking and bombing of the aircraft. There were 180 passengers on board. Their luggage is being thoroughly checked.

Room for at least 5 major airlines in India: Government

For some time now, India’s largest airline, which has a market share of approximately 65%, has been in the news for unpleasant reasons. Recently, thousands of its flights were cancelled, causing immense inconvenience to passengers. After this, the government has now intensified its efforts to provide more options to passengers, and consequently, the aviation ministry issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three new airlines, as the government says that there is room for at least 5 major airlines in India. Currently, Indigo and Air India dominate the market.

3 new airlines

The aviation ministry has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to three new airlines. The new airlines that are preparing to launch in the Indian aviation sector are Shankh Air, Alhind Air, and FlyExpress. The government wants to promote as many airlines as possible in the aviation market to encourage healthy competition.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.