IndiGo Plans Purchase Of 20 Wide-Body Aircraft To Boost International Operations

IndiGo, established in 2006, has so far been a low-cost carrier operating a fleet of narrow-body aircraft which can seat around 222 passengers.

IndiGo Plans Purchase Of 20 Wide-Body Aircraft To Boost International Operations (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: India’s largest domestic carrier, IndiGo, is in talks with aircraft makers to buy up to 20 wide-body aircraft as it seeks to expand its international operations, the Mint reported quoting three people familiar with the matter.

IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd., has not ordered wide-body aircraft before. IndiGo operates a fleet of Airbus 320 family aircraft and smaller ATR aircraft. The airline also currently operates a fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft, on wet lease from Turkish, between India and Istanbul. A wet lease involves leasing an aircraft, along with its crew.

“IndiGo will be inducting around 15-20 wide-body aircraft. The airline has been in discussions with aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing for at least one year. It is expected to place an order this year itself,” one of the people cited in the Mint report said.

Air India in February this year made a historic order of 470 aircraft including 70 wide-body ones.

As per another person mentioned in the report, IndiGo had ordered Airbus 321 XLRs, which can fly to Amsterdam from India, but can join the fleet only in 2025.

“If IndiGo was to place a wide-body aircraft order now, it may get it in even six months. The delivery timeline of the longer-range A321XLR of IndiGo is delayed to 2025. It makes sense if the airline wants to induct wide-body, bridge that capacity gap, and tap low-cost international flying at the same time,” the report added.

IndiGo, established in 2006, has so far been a low-cost carrier operating a fleet of narrow-body aircraft which can seat around 222 passengers. Its fleet consist of 302 planes including 288 planes on operating lease and 14 owned, as of December 2022.

Another 480 jets, largely narrow-body aircraft and some turboprop jets are in the pipeline for IndiGo and the induction of these is expected to be done before 2030, the report added.

Indian government has been asking airline companies to order wide-body aircraft and connect destinations in Europe and the Americas with India directly.

“It is important for me to give every avenue possible to my customer that means certainly look at international airlines and increasing their footprint into India… but also look at our domestic flag carriers growing their footprint internationally, which is why I have been stressing to our airlines that we need to induct greater wide-body aircraft so that we can cross the seven seas and supplant our footing and make our mark there,” civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in an interview recently.

“I am very glad that in the last 1.5 years, many airlines have now started ordering wide-body aircraft,” Scindia had said.

