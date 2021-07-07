New Delhi: IndiGo has said the Covid vaccination drive will be a key factor for the recovery of travel and aviation sectors. The airline major has also underlined that India has a strong potential for further recovery in air traffic, owing to pent-up demand, as per an IANS report. Also Read - Centre Runs on Tax Extortion: Rahul Gandhi After Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-Mark in Delhi

"We have witnessed increasing loads and demand for travel after mid-May and look forward to achieving 80 per cent capacity utilisation that we had in February by end of this year," IndiGo's

Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter told IANS.