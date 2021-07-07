New Delhi: IndiGo has said the Covid vaccination drive will be a key factor for the recovery of travel and aviation sectors. The airline major has also underlined that India has a strong potential for further recovery in air traffic, owing to pent-up demand, as per an IANS report. Also Read - Centre Runs on Tax Extortion: Rahul Gandhi After Petrol Price Crosses Rs 100-Mark in Delhi
“We have witnessed increasing loads and demand for travel after mid-May and look forward to achieving 80 per cent capacity utilisation that we had in February by end of this year,” IndiGo’s
Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter told IANS.
- At present, airlines’ permissible capacity deployment is at 65 per cent of pre-Covid levels applicable up till July 31, 2021.
- On the inoculation front, Boulter said the vaccination drive will definitely be a key factor for the recovery of travel and aviation sectors. “As per our understanding from doctors if India is able to vaccinate 7 lakh people every day, the 3rd wave is expected to be flat. Currently, the travel demand is closely linked to the number of cases,” he said.
- “As the cases go up, travel demand falls and the reduction in covid cases pushes up travel bookings. In the current situation we can see travel bookings bouncing back as the number of cases
decrease,” Boulter said.
- Furthermore, he talked about the ‘Lockdown Fatigue’ which is leading to higher pent-up demand this time around in comparison to last year.
- “Last year, when we emerged out of the lockdown, there was pent-up demand because many citizens were stuck in other cities and wanted to return to their hometown which translated into a high demand for travel,” Boulter said.
- “However, by now, a pandemic and lockdown fatigue has set in which spike travel bookings immediately as the lockdowns opened-up. According to industry sources, travel bookings have trebled in June itself and we hope that this will continue,” Boulter said.