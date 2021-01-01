New Delhi: IndiGo airlines said on Thursday that some of its servers were hacked earlier in December and hackers can upload some internal documents on public platforms. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Indigo Crew Pulls Luggage For 2KM Through Farm Fields in Punjab | Video Goes Viral

Issuing an official statement, IndiGo said, “We would like to make this disclosure that some of our servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. We were able to restore our systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact.” Also Read - Can Kids Travel Without Mask? Here's What Indigo, Air Vistara And Other Airlines Say

IndiGo said that there were some segments of data servers that were breached, and therefore “there is a possibility that some internal documents of the company may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms.”

“We realise the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail,” it added.

(With inputs from ANI)