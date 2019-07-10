New Delhi: Issues between promoters have nothing to do with IndiGo and its functioning, at least that’s what the CEO wants the employees to know. On Wednesday, IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta penned a note to his staff, a day after a spat between the promoters of the carrier became public.

In his letter, Dutta, CEO of InterGlobe Aviation, refers to the media reports about differences between promoters and adds, “The issues between them will eventually get sorted out but I want to stress that these issues have nothing to do with the airline and its functioning.”

He adds, “Our mission, direction and growth strategy remains unchanged, and firmly in place. As such it is very important that we all remain focused on running a high-performance airline.”

In an attempt to assure employees that work would go on as always, he writes, “Absolutely nothing has really changed for any of us, I will just go about doing my job to the best of my abilities, and I know I can count on you to do the same. Thank you for your dedication and efforts towards delivering our promise of on-time, courteous and hassle-free experience.”

A day ago, Rakesh Gangwal, one of the promoters of IndiGo, had alleged serious governance lapses by co-founder Rahul Bhatia. With the issues brewing for nearly a year, Gangwal sought markets regulator Sebi’s intervention.

He had alleged that the company had “started veering off” from the core principles and values of governance. In a scathing attack, Gangwal had said that even a “paan ki dukaan” (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.

Flagging concerns about certain questionable Related Party Transactions, Gangwal had said the shareholders’ agreement provided his long-time friend Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo.