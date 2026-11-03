Bad news for air travellers! IndiGo tickets may become costlier during festive season as airline avoids fuel hedging

Under its Vision 2030 targets, IndiGo aims to have a fleet of more than 550 aircraft, around 3,000 daily departures, roughly 200 million annual passengers, and international capacity reaching 40 per cent of its network.

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IndiGo sees incredible growth opportunities; needs lower airport charges, taxes: CEO Willie Walsh

New Delhi: IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has decided to stay away from hedging fuel prices, a strategy that allows companies to lock in fuel costs in advance. This means the airline will directly bear the risk of fluctuations in fuel prices in the market. If fuel prices rise, it could increase the airline’s operating expenses and eventually impact airfares.

IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh said that other competing airlines in the domestic market are also currently not hedging fuel prices. In such a scenario, opting for hedging alone could expose IndiGo to additional risks. He said the purpose of hedging is to protect against price fluctuations, not to speculate on fuel prices.

Read more: Good news for international passengers as Digi Yatra commences trials at seven airports

How Will This Affect Passengers?

It is important to note that aircraft fuel accounts for nearly 40 percent of an airline’s total operating costs. When Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) becomes more expensive, airlines face an increase in their operating expenses. To offset these additional costs, airlines may increase ticket prices or introduce fuel surcharges.

Air India Has Already Introduced a Fuel Surcharge

The Air India Group has already resorted to fuel surcharges to offset the impact of rising fuel costs. An airline that hedges its fuel requirements may get some protection when fuel prices rise. However, an airline that does not hedge has to directly absorb the impact of higher market prices.

That said, it does not necessarily mean that tickets on an airline that hedges will always be cheaper, or that fares on an airline that does not hedge will always be more expensive. Airfares are also influenced by demand, competition and other operating costs.

When Will IndiGo Reconsider Its Strategy?

IndiGo is preparing to expand its long-haul international operations with Airbus A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028.

According to Walsh, the airline will review its fuel hedging policy before this expansion.

Some European airlines hedge as much as 70 to 80 per cent of their fuel requirements.

IndiGo sees incredible growth opportunities: CEO Willie Walsh

Confident of navigating the industry’s challenges, IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh on Monday said there are “incredible” growth opportunities and called for lower airport charges and taxes, while also outlining long-haul international expansion plans with wide-body A350 planes from the second quarter of 2028.

Against the backdrop of surging fuel prices roiling the airline’s profitability, Walsh, who took charge as CEO in August, said there are no plans to consider fuel price hedging for now.

In his first in-person media interaction, Walsh, an aviation industry veteran and former IATA chief, said the airline industry situation is challenging, and IndiGo will navigate through the challenges.

The country’s largest airline with a domestic market share of over 65 per cent has a strong local network and currently operates around 2,200 flights with a fleet of over 430 planes.

Asserting that IndiGo will succeed in its long-haul flight expansion since it operates in a very efficient manner, Walsh said the airline will not compromise on its core of narrow-body short-haul operations to facilitate the expansion of long-haul wide-body services.

“I think that is a mistake that many in the industry have made in the past when they compromise on the efficiency of the short haul because it makes a contribution to the revenue of the long haul. We will not do that because… we don’t need to do that we’ve got a very significant network that can naturally feed our long-haul operations,” he said.

He noted that there was no need to redesign the network at home airports since there are sufficient volumes and frequency of flights without compromising on the efficiency of the short-haul operations.