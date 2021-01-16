New Delhi: Have you been planning a trip to Leh-Ladakh? If yes, we have got some great news for you. Country’s primary domestic airlines IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday. Also Read - Share Clues With Cops But Don't Demoralise Them: Nitish Lashes Out at Media Over IndiGo Manager's Killing

Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.

"Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September," it noted.

Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, “We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country.”

(With inputs from PTI)