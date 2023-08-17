Home

IndiGo To Start Direct Flight Services From New Delhi To Tashkent From Sept 6, DGCA Confirms

According to the airline, IndiGo will operate 4 weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis.

IndiGo has also announced international flight operations to Indonesia by introducing Jakarta as its 28th global destination.

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved operations of Indigo to Tashkent with effect from 6th September. This direct connectivity will not only promote trade but also foster stronger economic and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan. IndiGo said that with the launch of its flight services to Almaty and Tashkent, the airline will be operating to 111 destinations in total, including 32 in the international markets. According to the airline, IndiGo will operate 4 weekly non-stop flights between Delhi and Tashkent, catering to the increasing travel demand to the lively metropolis.

“We are thrilled to announce the magnificent addition of Tashkent, the capital & the largest city of Uzbekistan, as the 31st international destination in our 6E network. As a cherished cultural hub and a storied city along the Great Silk Trade-Route, Tashkent beckons travellers with a tapestry of timeless wonders to explore at the heart of Central Asia. Located in northeastern Uzbekistan, near the border with Kazakhstan, this opens a gateway for the Indian travelers to experience the enchanting charm of Uzbekistan, fostering enriching ties of commerce and culture between our two nations. IndiGo remains committed to delivering affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences across our unparalleled network,” Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said.

Back in June, the airline said will start direct flights to six new destinations in Africa and Central Asia, including Nairobi, Tbilisi, and Tashkent, this year. The carrier will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia, with direct flights from Mumbai, in late July or early August.

“Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, Georgia and Baku, Azerbaijan and in September to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and Almaty, Kazakhstan,” IndiGo said in a release.

