New Delhi: Domestic airline IndiGo on Thursday said it will start flights connecting Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh to five cities in southern India from March 27 onwards.

"The airline will commence new exclusive flights between Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada, Kadapa-Bangalore, Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam, and new flights between Kadapa-Hyderabad," the airline said in a release.

Kadapa will be the 73rd city in the country to be connected with IndiGo flights, the low-cost carrier noted. While flights on Kadapa-Chennai, Kadapa-Vijayawada and Kadapa-Hyderabad routes will start from March 27, services on Kadapa-Bangalore and Kadapa-Vishakhapatnam routes will begin from March 29.

(With PTI inputs)