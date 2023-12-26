Home

IndiGo To Start Mumbai-Ayodhya Flight From 15 Janurary; Details Here

IndiGo has announced operations at the soon-to-be-inaugurated Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya from Mumbai on Saturday, January 15.

New Delhi: IndiGo on Tuesday announced direct connectivity between Mumbai and Ayodhya, effective January 15. An airline official said that these daily flights will provide travelers with direct access to Ayodhya. Earlier, IndiGo announced inaugural operations at the soon-to-be-inaugurated Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya from Delhi on Saturday, December 30.

Subsequently, commercial operations from Delhi to Ayodhya will commence on January 6, and from Ahmedabad to Ayodhya will commence on January 11.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity between Ayodhya and Mumbai, in addition to Delhi and Ahmedabad. These new routes will significantly promote travel, tourism, and trade in the region, contributing to economic growth and providing tourists direct access to Ayodhya through the 6E network across India as well as overseas.”

On December 19, Air India Express announced the commencement of services from Ayodhya International Airport on December 30.

“The inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30, 2023, is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 11 PM and land in Ayodhya at 12.20 PM From Ayodhya, IX 1769 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 12.50 PM and arrive at 14.10 PM,” said the airline spokesperson.

