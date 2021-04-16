New Delhi: Indian airline major IndiGo waived-off change fees on new bookings made from April 17, 2021 till April 30, 2021 to enable hassle-free travel for its customers. The airline also announced that the passengers can now do unlimited changes for new bookings made till April 30, 2021 on regular fares under this offer. However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable. Also Read - Alert: Mumbai Airport To Herd All Flights To Terminal 1; Indigo, Goair, Other Passengers To Coordinate With Respective Airlines

Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer of IndiGo Sanjay Kumar said, “It is our constant endeavour to create customer delight and enhance our customer experience.”

“This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times. As always, we look forward to welcoming our customers on our Lean Clean Flying Machine”.

Other airlines are expected to announce similar relief measures as the resurgence of Covid and imposition of local lockdowns has started to hamper air passenger traffic.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing low-cost carriers in the world. With its fleet of 280+ aircraft, the airline is operating around 1200 daily flights and connecting 66 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

(With agency inputs)