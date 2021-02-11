New Delhi: Day after the Centre said it will soon bring a bill on cryptocurrencies as existing laws are inadequate to deal with issues concerning them, media reports on Thursday suggested that Indian companies and individuals will not be allowed to pull a Tesla and stash excess cash in cryptocurrencies that have been on an eye-popping surge if a new bill proposed by the Centre. Also Read - Bitcoin Witnesses 4-fold Spike in Trading After Tesla Announces to Buy Indian Cryptocurrency

According to a report by NDTV, the draft bill by the Centre is expected to be introduced in this session of parliament and it proposes a complete ban on all private cryptocurrencies.

As per updates, the bill will lay the groundwork for an official digital currency – which are different because they can be regulated by a country's central bank.

According to reports, exchanges, people, traders and other financial systems’ participants will not be allowed to deal with cryptocurrencies and penalties have been proposed for any violation by individuals as well as corporate bodies. The move from the Centre comes after an inter-ministerial committee including the RBI understood that the private cryptocurrencies will pose a threat to the financial stability of the country.

Off late, the Centre and the RBI have been issuing warning about virtual currencies and have advised all banks and financial establishments not to deal with them.

Notably, over 7 million Indians hold cryptocurrencies worth over USD 1 billion and there has been an over 700 per cent increase in the last year, according to official estimates.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that regulatory bodies like RBI and Sebi do not have any legal framework to directly regulate cryptocurrencies as they are not currencies, assets, securities or commodities issued by identifiable users.

The government had formed an Inter-Ministerial Committee which has given its report on issues related to virtual currencies. There was also a meeting of the Empowered Technology Group. The Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Cabinet Secretary has also given its report.