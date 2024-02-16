Home

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Inaugerate ‘Made In India’ Android App Store ‘Indus’

The much-talked-about Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store designed to fulfil Digital India's growing demands.

Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

New Delhi: In a step towards ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and a technologically independent Bharat, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to inaugurate the first-ever ‘Made in India’ Android-based app store, Indus, on February 21. Major fintech and digital payments leader PhonePewas was quoted saying this in a report by news agency IANS. The Indus app store is an Android-based app platform that is available in 12 Indian languages. The step is significant, keeping in mind the untounched monopoly of global giants on the app stores in India.

As a steadfast advocate of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the minister will witness first-hand the monumental leap towards self-reliance taken by the ground-breaking app store.

“In a global-first move, the Indian startup ecosystem will come together at the milestone launch to challenge the technological, commercial and distribution monopoly of global players, and democratise the Android app marketplace,” the company said in a statement.

Indus Appstore Launch Event Details

The Indus Appstore launch event will host over 300 members from the startup and developer communities empowered by the app marketplace. This includes CEOs and founders of path-breaking and innovative companies from India who are coming together in a show of strength, said the company.

The event will delve into the app store’s creation journey, offering an insider’s perspective on the vision, strategic choices and technical complexities of building the app store. The panel discussions, curated with speakers from the Indian business and developer communities, will ignite meaningful conversations and provide critical insights, PhonePe said.

Indus Appstore Details

Indus Appstore is a native Android-based mobile app store designed to fulfill the localised and cultural needs of Indian consumers.

“With an extensive array of categories, it seeks to provide users with a localised, contextual and personalized experience,” according to the company.

“It provides a self-publishing platform, localization services, multiple tools to monitor and grow their apps along with a dedicated 24×7 customer support,” the company informed.

Indus Appstore is available in English and 12 Indian languages, which allows users to explore the app store in their own preferred language. Moreover, for developers, the indigenous app store also provides a fair and level playing field to list, distribute and promote their products in the Indian app ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies)

