New Delhi: Not only the automobile sector which is going through a tough phase, the manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors are also going through the same phase as new government data on Friday showed that the industrial output has declined by 1.1 per cent in August due to poor performance by these sectors.

The data showed that the decline was the sharpest in industrial output growth since February 2013. In August last year, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 4.8 per cent. The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 per cent to the IIP, had expanded by 5.2 per cent in August last year but showed a decline of 1.2 per cent in output this year.

Likewise, the electricity generation also went down by 0.9 per cent which had an expansion of 7.6 per cent last year. The mining sector’s growth rate was flat at 0.1 per cent this year. The overall IIP growth between April and August was only 2.4 per cent. It was 5.3 per cent last year.