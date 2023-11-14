Home

Business

Inflation Watch: Wholesale Price Inflation Stays Negative For 7th Straight Month In October

Inflation Watch: Wholesale Price Inflation Stays Negative For 7th Straight Month In October

Wholesale prices have fallen further as the wholesale inflation for September was estimated at (-) 0.26 per cent. In October last year, WPI was at 8.67 per cent.

Wholesale price index (WPI) remained in the negative zone for the seventh consecutive month in October (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The country’s inflation rate based on the wholesale price index (WPI) remained in the negative zone for the seventh consecutive month in October at (-) 0.52 per cent as prices of food items, chemical products and textiles fell during the month compared to the same month last year. Sequentially, wholesale prices have fallen further as the wholesale inflation for September was estimated at (-) 0.26 per cent. In October last year, WPI was at 8.67 per cent.

Trending Now

“The negative rate of inflation in October, 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of chemicals and chemical products, electricity, textiles, basic metals, food products, paper and paper products as compared to the corresponding month of previous year,” said the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.