New Delhi: India's second-largest software firm Infosys on Wednesday joined the list of major corporates to boycott Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would move its business out of the country and pursue alternate options, reported news agency Reuters. Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia. The software major also disclosed a strong earnings report alongside announcing the suspension of operation from Russia.

Infosys on Wednesday said it expected annual revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant-currency terms as it wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.

Rising investments in areas from cloud computing to cyber security during the pandemic have propped up demand for services provided by Infosys and rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd, helping the companies rake in billions of dollars in contracts, according to a Reuters report.

Infosys said large deal signings in January to March quarter rose to USD 2.3 billion, from USD 2.1 billion a year earlier.

The company posted 110 gross client additions, compared with 130 additions last year. Revenue rose 22.7% to 322.76 billion rupees due to the strong performance of the company’s mainstay financial services and insurance business, which grew 16.4%. Consolidated net profit climbed to 56.86 billion rupees ($746.87 million), from 50.76 billion rupees a year earlier.