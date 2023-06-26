Home

Infosys Bags $454 Million Deal From Denmark's Danske Bank | Key Points

New Delhi: Information technology giant Infosys has bagged a $454-million from Dansk Bank, for the digital transformation of the Denmark-based banking major. Infosys has become the latest IT services to ink such a mega deal amid a services company to win a mega deal amid a slowdown in the sector. Last week Infosys’ rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) bagged a $1.1 billion deal from UK’s National Employment Savings Trust (NEST).

Infosys-Danske Bank Deal: Key Things To Know

The $454 million deal is for a period of five years, it could be ramped up to $900 million and also renewed for up to another three years, the company said in an exchange filing.

“Infosys will collaborate with Danske Bank to strengthen their core business with greater digital, cloud and data capabilities. This will help Danske Bank create more value for their customers using powerful advances in Al, including generative Al,” Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in Bengaluru, which employs 1,400 people.

To win the deal, Infosys prevailed over the Irish-American IT company Accenture.

In May 2023, Infosys had won a $1.5-billion contract from BP, marking the biggest deal since the company signed Daimler in late 2020.

Danske Bank, in a statement, said the collaboration with Infosys would help achieve its strategic priorities regarding customer experience and operational excellence.

The bank further noted that Infosys was chosen to help with the bank’s technology transformation, optimise its access to talent and capabilities and improve productivity.

With Infosys’ recently announced AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz, the bank’s digital agenda would be accelerated by enhancing its IT operations and capabilities. Infosys expects the transactions to be completed before Q2FY24.

Danske Bank’s strategy to be a leading bank in a digital age was backed by investments in digitalisation and technology. It included “plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency. We have a strong starting point, and we want to further accelerate our digital and technology transformation”, Danske Bank’s Chief Operating Officer Frans Woelders said.

