New Delhi: One of country’s leading software companies, Infosys reported an impressive rise of Rs 4,019 crore in their net profit in this year’s September quarter (Q2) from an earlier Rs 3,798 crore, marking an increase of 5.8 per cent.

As a result, the Bengaluru-based IT company, which also happens to be India’s second-largest software exporter, recorded a revenue hike to Rs 22,625 crore with a 3.8% growth on a sequential basis.

Commenting on the all-round Q2 performance that shows significant progress in terms of the company’s efficiency, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said, “Our performance was robust on multiple dimensions – revenue growth, digital growth, operating margins, operational efficiencies, large deal signings and reduction in attrition.”

“All these are clear signs that we are progressing well in our journey of client-centricity and maximizing value for our stakeholders,” he added.

Not only that, but Infosys also witnessed gains in digital revenues at USD 1230 million, that accounts for over 38 per cent of the firm’s total revenues. Further, there has been a rise at the lower end of FY20 revenue guidance at 9 per cent to 10 per cent in constant currency, whereas it also maintained its operating profit margin guidance in the range of 21 per cent to 23 per cent.

Infosys also won large deals worth $2.8 billion in this quarter that increased its revenues by 2.5 per cent and 3.3 per cent in sequential constant currency to USD 3,210 million.

Furthermore, Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy said that driven by the sharp improvements in operational parameters and cost efficiencies in Q2, the company plans expansion in operating margin to 21.7%.