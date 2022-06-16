Infosys Latest News Today: In an effort to be closer to hubs of talent, Bengaluru-based IT major Infosys is planning to set up four new offices in tier II cities of India. The firm recently announced that it will continue to put more money into talent hubs across different tier-II cities in the future. If reports are to be believed, the company will set up new offices in Noida, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Vizag. This is not the first time, Infosys will be establishing its offices in tier II cities. For the unversed, work centres of the company are also present in Nagpur and Indore.Also Read - Wipro CEO Is Highest Paid Indian IT Chief At Rs 79.8 Crore; How Does It Compare With Peers? Know Here

“A large number of our people are working from hometowns. We have looked at it and (want to) ensure that they have opportunities to work closer home. These are not satellite offices. It is at least 1,000 seaters and we will expand them as we go forward. In the next quarter-end, all these offices will be ready,” , Krishnamurthy Shankar, group head of human resource development told Economic Times. Also Read - Income Tax Return: Govt Says No Data Breach Reported on I-T Portal, Asks Infosys To Fix Glitch

Elaborating the motive behind the company’s move, the top officia said, “The idea is that these are all hubs of talent in the future. So, I think we will continue to invest in them and grow them as we go forward.” Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, Infosys Plan to Implement Hybrid Model of Working For Employees

Recently, the tech giant had also announced bumper raises, promotions and bonuses to its employees to reverse record turnover levels as the company complete limited pool of workers in digital, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data science. Leading portal Mint had reported that the company decided to offer an average rise of 12-13 per cent to its employees in India. Furthermore, it will also give high-potential employees a hike up to 20-25 per cent including retention bonus.