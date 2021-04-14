Infosys board has approved share buyback worth Rs 9,200 crore at maximum 1,750 per share. It will buyback 5.35 crore shares or 1.23 per cent of total paid-up capital. The Infosys buyback price of Rs 1,750 per share is a 25.2 per cent premium to Tuesday’s closing price. Also Read - Infosys, Accenture Say Will to Bear Coronavirus Vaccination Costs of All Indian Employees

On Sunday, IT services major Infosys had said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14. In August 2019, Infosys had bought back 11.05 crore of its shares under its Rs 8,260-crore buyback offer. Infosys had completed its maiden buyback of Rs 13,000 crore in December 2017, comprising 11.3 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 1,150 per share.

