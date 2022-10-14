Infosys on Moonlighting: Amid the ongoing debate over moonlighting, India’s second largest IT firm Infosys has confirmed sacking staffers who were involved in dual employment. The development comes as the he Bengaluru-headquartered company disclosed its Q2FY23 results. “If the employees are doing blatant work in two specific companies where there’s confidentiality issues, we have let go them in the past 12 months”, Times Now quoted Infosys CEO Salil Parekh as saying.Also Read - After Firing Employees Over Moonlighting, Infosys CEO Says Company Mulling Policy To Allow The Same

Comprehensive Policies Underway

Furthermore, Parekh asserted that Infosys is planning a comprehensive policy that allows employees to work on other projects within and outside of Infosys.

“For gig opportunities in the external environment, we support the aspirations of our employees to learn beyond work. We will support them to work on certain gig projects after prior approval of the managers. We are also developing more comprehensive policies for that while also ensuring contractual and confidentiality commitments are fully respected. However, to be clear, we do not support dual employment.”

Infosys On Work From Home

CEO Parekh said that the current flexible style of working is well for India’s second-largest IT services company.

He announced that the company will not scrap WFH, rather continue with its flexible approach with respect to employees working from home.