New Delhi: In a bid to deal with the highest attrition rate, IT giant Infosys has introduced a number of initiatives including increasing number of promotions. Besides, the Bengaluru-based company has also created dedicated programmes and introduced onsite role rotation policy to steer the employees’ shift onto new career tracks. For the unversed, in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, Infosys attrition rate stood at 28.4 per cent. TCS’ attrition rate, on the other hand, spiked to 19.7 per cent, a rise of 2.3 per cent from the previous quarter, albeit lesser than its peers.Also Read - Salary Hike, Bonus, Promotion: How TCS, HCL, Wipro, Other IT Firms Taking Measures to Retain Talented Employees

If reports are to be believed, Infosys has significantly increased the number of promotions. Five years ago, there were nearly 8,000-10,000 annual promotions. In 2021-22, the IT major gave 40,000 promotions. “The number could further rise this year”, said Infosys EVP and group HR head Krish Shankar.

Moreover, the IT giant is also focusing on early career growth of employees with incentives such as “early career rewards” so that they are clear about their growth path within the organization.

For faster growth of techies, the Infosys has also introduced bridge programmes wherein employees can pick up alternative skills, which in turn brings higher compensation. The bridge programme has been in place for quite a while and the Company has worked on adding new courses to the programme this year.

Similarly in 2019, Infosys Ltd had introduced skilling programmes and compensation-based incentives to reduce high attrition levels.