New Delhi: After deferring the onboarding process, IT giants Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have revoked the offer letters of several candidates, said reports. The candidates, mostly freshers who had applied for jobs around 3-4 months back received the offer letters after several rounds of interviews. However, on the grounds of eligibility criteria and company guidelines, the tech companies revoked their offer letters, reported Businessline.Also Read - Engineers at Wipro, TCS, Infosys Get Less Salary Than Startups. Check Which Startup Pays More to Employees
The students reportedly have received a letter wherein the employer mentioned, “It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void.” This comes amid ongoing talks of a slowdown in the IT industry across the world. Owing to the unfavourable conditions, tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook (Meta) have decided to freeze hirings.
List of Companies That Have Freeze Hirings, Lay Off Employees
Meta: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that the social network is freezing hiring across the board, warning that more layoffs are in the pipeline. According to The Verge, Zuckerberg made these comments during an internal call to employees.
Zuckerberg mentioned during the last Meta earnings call that “Our plan is to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year. Many teams are going to shrink so we can shift energy to other areas.” In May, Zuckerberg announced a hiring freeze affecting certain segments of Meta.
Microsoft: Nadella’s Microsoft became the first tech giant to lay off employees as part of a ‘realignment’. The layoffs at Microsoft reportedly affect nearly 1 per cent of its 1,80,000-strong workforce across its offices and product divisions. Microsoft has also slowed hiring in the Windows, Teams and Office groups.
Apple Inc: Owing to tough global macroeconomic conditions, Apple is planning to slow down hiring for 2023.