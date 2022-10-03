New Delhi: After deferring the onboarding process, IT giants Wipro, Infosys and Tech Mahindra have revoked the offer letters of several candidates, said reports. The candidates, mostly freshers who had applied for jobs around 3-4 months back received the offer letters after several rounds of interviews. However, on the grounds of eligibility criteria and company guidelines, the tech companies revoked their offer letters, reported Businessline.Also Read - Engineers at Wipro, TCS, Infosys Get Less Salary Than Startups. Check Which Startup Pays More to Employees

The students reportedly have received a letter wherein the employer mentioned, “It has been identified that you are not meeting our academic eligibility criteria. Hence your offer stands null and void.” This comes amid ongoing talks of a slowdown in the IT industry across the world. Owing to the unfavourable conditions, tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook (Meta) have decided to freeze hirings.