Bad News For Infosys Employees! IT Giants Cuts Incentives, Bonuses For Lakhs Of Staff. Deets Inside

Infosys Latest News Today: The Bengaluru-based company has over 50,000 BPM workers worldwide, with most operating out of India. The BPM workers will receive the variable pay along with October salaries.

Infosys Latest News Update: Software giant Infosys has decided to slash the variable pay of a section of employees for the second quarter of the ongoing financial year to 60 per cent, reports said. An internal communique circulated among employees asserted that the average variable payout to employees in the J4, J5, and J6 bands is 60 per cent.

“On the basis of the company’s performance in the Q2 FY’23, the board has approved performance bonus payouts as mentioned below JL 4- 60%, JL 5 – 60%, JL 6 – 60%”, the internal email read, adding that the performance pay depends on the company’s performance in the quarter.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022-23 (FY23), the IT giant had reduced the average variable payout of employees to 70 per cent due to falling operating margins

“The margin impact in the current quarter has reflected on the performance bonus for this cycle,” the had company told its employees over email.