Salil Parekh Salary Hike: Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salil Parekh has been in limelight for a couple of days, courtesy an 88% salary hike, the IT giant has announced for the IIT Bombay and Cornell University alumnus. Following the hike, Parekh’s annual compensation jumped to Rs 79.75 crore, probably making him one of the best paid senior tech executives in India. Reports claimed that the whopping salary package has put Parekh above many Silicon Valley CEOs, including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who has an annual package of $1 million (excluding perks and stock grants).Also Read - Infosys Reappoints Salil Parekh as CEO & MD For Next 5 Years

How Much Money Will Salil Parekh Make?

The pay hike and new terms of the employment agreement will come into effect from July 2. Till now, his remuneration included Rs 52.33 crore pertaining to exercise of 2,29,792 restricted stock units (RSUs) under the 2015 plan and 1,48,434 RSUs under the 2019 Plan during fiscal 2022. Moreover, Rs 5.6 crore in base salary and ₹38 lakh in retiral benefits was also included.

However, under the new remuneration composition, Parekh’s performance based compensation will go up to 86 per cent from the earlier 77 per cent. Take a look at his complete salary breakup below:-

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Complete Salary Breakup After 88% Hike

What Was The Need For Change in Compensation?

In its detailed report, Infosys elaborated on the need for the change in the compensation. “Salil is not a first-time CEO and MD, as he was at the time of his initial appointment. Salil is the CEO of Infosys, a globally listed entity and has demonstrated successful business and overall performance since his appointment. Salil’s remuneration has to be determined keeping in view international benchmarks. Salil’s proposed total target remuneration vis-à-vis the remuneration most recently paid to CEOs of the peers (based on publicly available information as analyzed by the company’s external advisors Egon Zehnder) would be around the median,” the company said in the annual report.

All You Need to Know About Salil Parekh

On May 22, IT giant Infosys reappointed Salil Parekh as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company for 5 years. Infosys board on Sunday in its public statement to BSE informed about the decision made by the Board of the directors.

“Reappointment of Salil Parekh as CEO and MD of the company from July 1, 2022, to March 31, 2027, subject to the approval of shareholders,” the statement by Infosys said.

Salil Parekh has more than three decades of global experience in the IT services industry.

He holds the Bachelor of Technology degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.

Parekh had successfully led Infosys over the last 4 years and he has been CEO and MD of Infosys since Jan 2018.