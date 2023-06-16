Home

No Work From Home For THESE Infosys Employees, Warns Of Disciplinary Action If Fail To Comply New Rule; Details

The announcement came a month after the company's CEO, Salil Parekh, said that the firm would continue with its flexible approach regarding employees working from home.

New Delhi: Infosys Work From Home news: Infosys has informed its employees in the US and Canada that they will not be allowed to work from home anymore. According to an internal communication, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT service company has said that the employees will have to get special permission if they want to work in WFH mode.

“Employees who have been granted WFH are not guaranteed it indefinitely… Employees on US payroll need to seek special permission if they are travelling outside the country and continue working during their travel. Employees need to also provide their home address when they apply for WFH,” the communication said.

The IT firm has also warned of potential disciplinary action for employees who fail to comply with the new rule. The policy applies to the workforce of over 30,000 employees in the USA and Canada.

The announcement came a month after the company’s CEO, Salil Parekh, said that the firm would continue with its flexible approach regarding employees working from home.

Infosys Work from Home in India

The company said that the rule will not apply to people in India as of now. In November, Infosys had introduced a three-phase plan for employees in India to gradually return to the office.

In the first phase, employees could come to the office twice a week based on convenience. In the next phase, employees could choose to take a transfer or relocate to a branch office of their choice.

In the final phase, the company planned to use the feedback from both the phases to determine its hybrid-work policy. The company appears to be still in its first two phases.

Earlier in February, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said that youngsters should also not insist on working from home, and added ethics and laziness need to be given special focus.

“My fervent desire and humble desire to youngsters is please don’t fall into this trap of I will moonlight, I will do work from home, I will come to office three days in a week,” he said.

