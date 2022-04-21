New Delhi: In the backdrop of rising attrition rates, Infosys, a leading IT company in India, has inserted clauses in the employees’ contracts preventing them from working with rival companies. The restrictions will have to be followed for 6 months after resignation. The list of rival companies includes names like TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, IBM and Accenture. In response to several letters received from the employees, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a complaint with the centre against the practices of the company.Also Read - No More Work From Home? Infosys Plans to Call Employees Back to Office Soon. Read IT Major's Phase-wise Plan Here

According to the latest estimates, Infosys reported an annualised voluntary attrition rate of 27.7 per cent during the January-March period. This was 10.9 per cent in January-March 2021. TCS too has been seeing high attrition rates for the past few quarters. For the quarter ending March, TCS reported an annualised attrition rate of 17.4 per cent. Also Read - These Companies Hired Record Number Of Freshers In FY22; Plan To Hire 90,000 More

What does the clause say?

According to reports, the clause inserted by the IT giant reads, “I agree that for a period of 6 months following the termination of my employment with Infosys for any reason, I will not; Also Read - From Salary Hike to Ending WFH, Major Announcements From TCS For Its Employees Here

a. accept any offer of employment from any customer, where I had worked in a professional capacity with that Customer in 12 months immediately preceding the termination of my employment with Infosys.

b. accept any offer of employment from a named competitor of Infosys, if my employment with such named competitor would involve me having to work with a customer with whom I had worked in the 12 months immediately preceding the termination of my employment with Infosys.”

Which companies have been listed as ‘named competitors’?

TCS Accenture IBM Cognizant Wipro Tech Mahindra Genpact WNS HCL

Details of the complaint by NITES

NITES, an NGO working for the welfare and benefits of IT/ITES and its related sector employees and actions focused on various issues faced by IT/ITeS/BPO/KPO employees, has submitted an official complaint to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India and Ministry of Corporate Affairs against Infosys in this regard.

In its complaint NITES has urged appropriate action against Infosys and demanded issuing necessary orders to Infosys Ltd for removing such illegal, unethical and arbitrary clauses from the employment agreements, according to a statement by NITES.

(With inputs from IANS)