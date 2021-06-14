New Delhi: Infosys has hired 7,280 employees outside India in Financial Year of 2020-21. Out them, around 1,941 staff were fresh graduates. The company has extended by around 3,000 employees in the US to 30,938 personnel. In Europe, Infosys’ strength has been reduced to 16,412 from 17,671, according to a TOI report. Also Read - Travelling Abroad For Work, Study or Sports? Delhi Organising Special Vaccine Camps. Details Here

"Infosys said in its filing to the US SEC that this workforce adds more skills and experience. Infosys also said that staff strength de-risks its operations from "regulatory charges related to immigration policies," as per TOI report.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that five of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,01,389.44 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys grabbing the limelight. Infosys added Rs 26,227.28 crore to take its valuation to Rs 6,16,479.55 crore.

The IT major has said it is automating the integration between its own vaccination platform and CoWIN to ease the inoculation process for its staff and their families.

CoWIN head R S Sharma had recently said over a dozen entities, including large digital companies like Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Infosys are looking at approval for offering vaccine bookings.

“As Infosys is in the process of rolling out vaccines for employees and their family, across our Development Centres in India, we are automating integration between our own vaccination platform and CoWIN to make the programme seamless,” Infosys said in an emailed statement to PTI.