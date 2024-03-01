Home

Infosys Jobs, Infosys Rojgar Mela: Company Plans Recruitment Drive To Hire On This Date: Report

The announcement of the recruitment drive is made by the company through an email to employees, asking them to refer potential candidates.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. has planned a walk-in recruitment drive in Bengaluru on March 9, to find next generations great talents. This is Infosys’ third recruitment drive after the earlier one conducted in Hyderabad on January 6 and the previous one conducted in Chennai on February 3.

The company is going through renewal of four major contracts and also there is the need for more professionals on other smaller projects. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill vacancies caused by attrition, The Economic Times reported.

The announcement of the recruitment drive is made by the company through an email to employees, asking them to refer potential candidates. However, the company is not going to give any referral bonus for recommendations.

What You Need To Take With You In Infosys Recruitment Drive

Candidates are required to bring their latest resume, two recent passport size photographs, and a government ID proof.

“We are looking for individuals who are passionate, skilled and ready to contribute to our ongoing projects and company culture. This is an excellent chance for candidates within your professional and personal network who meet the criteria and are seeking new opportunities. They can just walk in during the event with their latest resume, 2 recent passport size photographs and a government ID proof,” the company’s email to employees as accessed by ET read.

Infosys Q3 results

Infosys Q3 results were announced which reported a 7.3 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,106 crore. A net profit of Rs 6,586 crore was reported during the same period previous year, according to their exchange filing.

Consolidated revenue was a marginal increase of 1.3 per cent from Rs 38,318 crore in the same quarter last year, to Rs 38,821 crore in Q3FY24.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.