New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued a notice to IT giant Infosys for a joint discussion regarding the non-compete clause in the employment agreements. This comes nearly a month after Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) wrote to Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav seeking his intervention to remove the clause, which states that an employee can not work with a customer they engaged with (within a year before quitting the company) for six months after leaving the firm.Also Read - CBIC Extends Date for Filing GSTR 3B Due to Technical Glitch

Moreover, the clause restricts employees from accepting any employment offer from a Named Competitor of Infosys such as TCS, Accenture, Cognizant, IBM and Wipro for a period of six months after leaving their jobs. Notably, this is the second notice the IT giant has received from the labour ministry office. The first notice was sent to the Bengaluru headquartered firm on April 28. However, Infosys had then informed the labour ministry that it did not receive a copy of the grievance letter by NITES. Also Read - GST Filing Deadline For April 2022 Likely to be Extended Due to Technical Glitches on Portal

What is Infosys’ Non-Compete Clause?

An employee shall not accept for six months an employment offer from “named competitors” such as TCS, Wipro and HCL Technologies, among others if the new job involves working with a customer with whom the employee has worked in the preceding 12 months during his/her stint at Infosys.” Also Read - Infosys Gives Bumper Salary Hike, Bonuses To Employees; Digital And AI Workforce Take Larger Chunk

The clause further adds that for six months an employee should not accept job offers from a customer with whom he/she has directly worked in the preceding 12 months.

Next Meeting on May 26

The ministry had asked the company to file a reply by May 17th. However, Infosys and labour union’s joint discussion has been deferred to May 26 as representative from the IT firm failed to attend the meeting in New Delhi.

Talking to Economic Times, Harpreet Singh Saluja, the president of Pune-based labour union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) said,”The joint discussion with the chief labour commissioner is again pushed to next week as representatives from Infosys remained physically absent today, again. The meeting is now pushed to next Thursday and we are expected to receive the official communication in writing from the ministry in the next few days on the same.”