Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd. is offering bumper raises, promotions and bonuses to its employees to reverse record turnover levels as the company complete limited pool of workers in digital, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and data science. According to a report in the Mint, the company plans to offer an average rise of 12-13 per cent to its employees in India. It will also give high-potential employees a hike up to 20-25 per cent including retention bonus. Infosys is also offering top performers better roles and opportunities to learn new skills like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).Also Read - CBIC Extends Date for Filing GSTR 3B Due to Technical Glitch

With 314,015 employees as of March-end, Infosys is going beyond salary hikes to keep its workforce from quitting. Managers have been asked to assure employees that they will be given opportunities to work in different teams and learn in-demand skills such as AI and ML. Also Read - GST Filing Deadline For April 2022 Likely to be Extended Due to Technical Glitches on Portal

As the demand for tech workers has been surging since the pandemic began, various companies had to opt for digital transformation projects to cope with the distribution caused by the lockdowns, remote working and the popularity of e-commerce. Surging demand has also prompted employees to switch jobs in record numbers in search of higher salaries, better roles and stock awards. Also Read - 100% WFH To End? Know How TCS, Infosys, HCL Plan To Reopen Offices With More Hiring, Long Term Hybrid Mode

Keeping the following in mind, Infosys posted a record attrition rate of 27.7% in the March quarter, faster than the 10.9% in the year-earlier and 25.5% turnover rate in the three months ended 31 December, the report in Mint said. Its rival, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd had reported an attrition rate of 17.4% during the March quarter, Wipro clocked an attrition rate of 23.8%, while HCL Technologies reported 21.9%.

With this bumper offer, the company will attract more laterals and fresh graduates to the tech firm. The report in the Mint said that Infosys hired 85,000 freshers last fiscal and plans to hire about 50,000 college graduates in FY23.