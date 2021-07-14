Bengaluru: Infosys, India’s second-largest Information Technology (IT) company, on Wednesday announced to hire 35,000 college graduates this financial year. As per a report by News 18, Infosys chief operating officer Pravin Rao said as the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge and the company is planning to meet this demand by expanding the hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally.Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Infosys Officials, Reviews Tech Glitches On New I-T e-Filing Portal

He further added that employee wellbeing is of paramount importance and the company has had multiple interventions in this regard including facilitating vaccination for them and their dependents.

He also added that the company has rolled out several intense employee engagement initiatives including career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning and development interventions.

He also added that the clients of the company continue to be supportive of the multiple initiatives it has undertaken and they value the delivery commitments even during these extraordinary times.

On the other hand, Infosys on Wednesday posted a 22.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the April-June quarter of 2021-22, and raised its revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal. The Bengaluru-based company’s net profit (after minority interest) was at Rs 4,233 crore in April-June 2020.

Its revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 27,896 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from Rs 23,665 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a regulatory filing. Infosys has raised its revenue guidance for FY22 to 14-16 per cent from the previous outlook of 12-14 per cent.