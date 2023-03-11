Home

Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns, Joins Tech Mahindra As MD, CEO

Mohit Joshi will be on leave starting on March 11 and his last day working for the company would be June 9, 2023, Infosys stated in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

New Delhi: Mohit Joshi, president of Infosys resigned from the organisation to join rival Tech Mahindra. Mohit Joshi, who has been employed by Infosys since 2000, has been named managing director and CEO of Tech Mahindra. Joshi will take on the new role starting December 20.

Mohit Joshi will replace Gurnani who has been one of the longest-serving chief executive officers of the Indian IT sector. “The Appointment of Mr. Mohit Joshi, as Managing Director (Designate) of the Company effective his date of joining the Company up to 19 December, 2023,” according to a company statement.

“Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the resignation of Mohit Joshi, President. Effective March 11, 2023 he will be on leave and his last date with the company would be June 09, 2023. The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Mohit Joshi and for his contributions to the company. This is for your information and records,” it said in a release.

Mohit Joshi’s career at Infosys

At Infosys, Mohit was head of the Global Financial Services & Healthcare and the Software businesses, which include Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI/Automation portfolio.

Mohit also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company.

He was also responsible for the Internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

Mohit has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

About Mohit Joshi

Mohit holds a Master of Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University and a bachelor’s degree in history from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

In 2014, Mohit joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank.

