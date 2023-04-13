Infosys Q4 Results: PAT Rises 8% YoY to Rs 6,128 crore; Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To Rs 37,441 Cr
Infosys, on Thursday, reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) at Rs 6,128 crore.
New Delhi: Infosys, on Thursday, reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) at Rs 6,128 crore. The consolidated revenue for the period, meanwhile, increased by 16 per cent YoY to Rs 37,441 crore.

