Home

Business

Infosys Q4 Results: PAT Rises 8% YoY to Rs 6,128 crore; Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To Rs 37,441 Cr

Infosys Q4 Results: PAT Rises 8% YoY to Rs 6,128 crore; Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To Rs 37,441 Cr

Infosys, on Thursday, reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) at Rs 6,128 crore.

Infosys Q4 Results: PAT Rises 8% YoY to Rs 6,128 crore; Revenue Jumps 16% YoY To Rs 37,441 Cr (Image ANI)

New Delhi: Infosys, on Thursday, reported an 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2023 (Q4 FY23) at Rs 6,128 crore. The consolidated revenue for the period, meanwhile, increased by 16 per cent YoY to Rs 37,441 crore.

(This story is being updated.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.